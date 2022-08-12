|
12.08.2022 21:14:01
Why Poshmark Stock Fell Today
Shares of social clothing marketplace Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) fell on Friday after the company's profitability in the second quarter of 2022 fell short of expectations. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Poshmark stock was down 8% but had been down as much as 16.5% earlier in the session.In Q2, Poshmark generated net revenue of $89.1 million, up 9% from the same quarter last year. Management had only guided for revenue of $88 million at best and analysts only expected about $87 million on average, so the top line beat expectations on both counts. The bottom line was a slightly different story. Poshmark's management had guided for negative adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $9 million to $11 million. And its Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.8 million was within that range. However, analysts had expected a loss of only $0.27 per share according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), whereas Poshmark reported a GAAP loss of $0.29 per share.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Poshmark Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
12.08.22
|Why Poshmark Stock Fell Today (MotleyFool)
|
12.08.22
|Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.22
|Ausblick: Poshmark A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Poshmark A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.22
|Poshmark started at market perform at Raymond James (MarketWatch)
|
13.05.22
|Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)