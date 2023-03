Why Pot Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana stocks, on balance, were on the mend Tuesday after a dreadful Monday, with Canadian pot companies having a particularly strong session. At the close of trading, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) stock was up by 9.3%, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares were higher by 5.9%, and Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) was in the green by 9.2%. On Monday, Aurora tumbled by 9%, Canopy Growth shares fell by 5%, and Organigram sank by 4.9%. Investors fled these risk-laden growth stocks in response to the ongoing banking crisis and a general aversion to risk by investors ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Now that private and public entities have stepped up to prevent a potential 2008-style global financial crisis, they appear to be attracting bargain hunters. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading