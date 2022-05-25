|
25.05.2022 22:30:44
Why Pot Stocks Like Sundial Growers and Curaleaf Were Buzzing Today
A great many titles in the sector wafted notably higher in share price on Wednesday. This was due largely to yet another U.S. state opting for recreational legalization, and a nearby state reporting its first month of such sales. Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), for example, edged up by 0.8%, while even beleaguered Canadian pot companies rose in sympathy -- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 2%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) popped by over 4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) blasted nearly 6% higher. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Dan McKee on Wednesday made Rhode Island the 19th state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana. McKee, a vocal advocate for such reform, wasted no time in signing the state's legalization bill into law -- it was passed to him Tuesday after overwhelmingly passing in both houses of the legislature.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!