Why Pot Stocks Like Sundial Growers and Curaleaf Were Buzzing Today

A great many titles in the sector wafted notably higher in share price on Wednesday. This was due largely to yet another U.S. state opting for recreational legalization, and a nearby state reporting its first month of such sales. Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), for example, edged up by 0.8%, while even beleaguered Canadian pot companies rose in sympathy -- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 2%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) popped by over 4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) blasted nearly 6% higher. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Dan McKee on Wednesday made Rhode Island the 19th state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana. McKee, a vocal advocate for such reform, wasted no time in signing the state's legalization bill into law -- it was passed to him Tuesday after overwhelmingly passing in both houses of the legislature.Continue reading