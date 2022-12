Why Pot Stocks Like Tilray and Aurora Crashed Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana stocks both within and north of our borders took the wrong kind of hit on Tuesday. This followed the admission from a powerful and influential marijuana reform advocate that U.S. drug laws will not see a major change anytime soon.Few weed stocks escaped unscathed. Canadian company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) saw its share price slump by nearly 6%, while Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) fared worse with a more-than 7% decline. American multistate operator (MSO) Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), meanwhile, fell in excess of 4% on the day.The person throwing his hands up in defeat was Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer promised to keep pushing forward with marijuana reform efforts in 2023. With this, he effectively admitted that a recent, last-ditch lobbying effort by himself and a clutch of other members of Congress had failed. Continue reading