|
02.05.2024 00:15:48
Why Powell Industries Crushed the Market on Wednesday
In any earnings season, there will be at least a few companies hyping their performance in the reported period. In the case of Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) on Wednesday, management's pronouncement of a "strong year of fiscal performance" was entirely accurate. Its second-quarter earnings, released after market hours Tuesday, were excellent, and the market responded accordingly.Powell's fiscal second quarter of 2024 saw the company book $255 million in revenue for very sturdy (49%) year-over-year growth. Net income according to GAAP standards saw a more dramatic improvement -- it grew by nearly fourfold to almost $33.5 million ($2.75 per share). Both figures were so high above the consensus analyst estimates, they might as well be floating in space. On average, pundits following Powell stock were modeling only $201 million and change on the top line, and $1.78 per share for net income. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
