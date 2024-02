Why PRA Group Stock Is Moving Higher Today

In a moment when investors are focused on the health of the consumer, markets are sure to take a close look at the performance of one of the nation's largest collection agencies. Shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) soared 25% at the open Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results and said it sees further opportunities up ahead.PRA is in the business of acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, doing business both in the United States and Europe. When a loan goes south, a lender will often be willing to sell it for pennies on the dollar , creating an opportunity for a company like PRA that is willing to do the legwork to get the borrower back on schedule.PRA lost $0.22 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $221.42 million, coming in ahead of Wall Street expectations for a $0.37 per share loss on sales of $208 million. The company purchased $1.2 billion worth of loans in 2023, up 36%, with its U.S. business up 84%. The company has been working to revamp its U.S. business, and CEO Vikram Atal said in a statement that work is starting to pay off.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel