|
20.01.2024 15:09:00
Why Private Investors Value United Launch Alliance Much Less Than SpaceX
My, how time flies when you're having fun -- in space.It's been less than eight years since I first began writing about SpaceX -- not just as a cool space company, but as a potentially profitable investment for space investors. The catalyst to this line of thinking came with Google's (as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was known at the time) decision to team up with Fidelity to invest $1 billion in Elon Musk's pioneering space company, giving SpaceX a private market valuation of $10 billion at the time.Eight years later, SpaceX's value has gone up 18-fold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!