|
07.04.2022 00:41:06
Why Prologis Gained 11% in March
Shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) were climbing last month as the world's largest warehouse operator got a tailwind from the uncertainty in the market, and continued to gain after raising its dividend at the end of February.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the industrial REIT finished the month up 11%. The chart below shows the stock's gains over the course of the month.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!