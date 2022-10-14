|
14.10.2022 16:53:13
Why Proterra Stock Is Sinking This Week
Proterra's (NASDAQ: PTRA) mission is to advance electric vehicle (EV) technology in the commercial sector. The company builds electric buses, and also provides battery technology, drive trains, and charging solutions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.Now, a long-delayed EV from the best-known manufacturer in the space is going into production, and Proterra is about to face major competition in its fastest-growing business segment. Worries about what that will mean for the company helped drag Proterra stock down by about 9% this week as of early Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.In the second-quarter report it delivered in August, Proterra announced that revenue from its powered and energy products segment -- which includes battery technology and charging solutions -- soared by 122% year over year to $24 million. While that only represented about one-third of its total revenue for the period, that segment was the fastest-growing portion of the business. Total revenue grew 27% year over year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!