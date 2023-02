Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning.Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4 2022. But Proto Labs says it earned $0.26 per share -- and did $115.6 million in sales. Not all of the news was good, however. Continue reading