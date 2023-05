Why Proto Labs Stock Topped 12% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) leapt 12.4% through 10:30 a.m. ET Friday after the company reported strong Q1 profits and revenues earlier in the morning.Analysts had forecast that Proto Labs would earn only $0.23 per share (non-GAAP) on sales of $118.2 million this quarter. In fact, Proto Labs earned $0.30 per share on sales of $125.9 million, beating predictions on both the top and bottom lines.That's the good news. Now here's the bad.