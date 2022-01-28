|
28.01.2022 18:04:23
Why Provention Bio Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were soaring 20.4% as of 11:32 a.m. ET on Friday. The big jump came after the company announced that it plans to resubmit the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab in delaying type 1 diabetes.In July 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter related to Provention's BLA filing for teplizumab. The biotech stock plunged nearly 30% on the news. With the overall stock market slide in recent weeks, shares of Provention fell even more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
