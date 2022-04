Why PS Business Parks Stock Rallied 13% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns industrial, office, and apartment properties, rose a dramatic 13% on Monday. The big news was the pre-market announcement that the REIT had agreed to be taken private.Affiliates of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) have agreed to purchase the outstanding shares of PS Business Parks for $187.50 in an all-cash deal. This comes roughly a week after affiliates of the giant asset manager agreed to buy American Campus Communities in a roughly $13 billion deal. The PS Business Parks transaction reflects a 15% premium to the REIT's average value over the previous 60 days. The board of directors has approved the deal, and it is being supported by Public Storage, which owns nearly 26% of the REIT.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading