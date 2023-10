Why PTC Therapeutics Soared 15% Higher Today

A new royalty deal was the fuel that powered biotech PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock to a 15% gain on Thursday. That arrangement, which covers PTC's spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment Evrysdi, features a hefty upfront payment that could also bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in additional monies. Before market open that day, PTC announced that it agreed upon a royalty deal -- an extension of an existing arrangement with (appropriately) Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX). Under the new terms, Royalty is acquiring additional royalties on Evrysdi for a $1 billion upfront payment. Additionally, PTC has the option to sell up to its maximum retained royalties on the drug for up to $500 million. As an alternative, it can choose to sell half of that take to Royalty Pharma for as much as $250 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel