Why public swimming pools must be saved from closure | Letter

Philippa Edmunds highlights the mental and physical health benefits of swimming, especially for disabled peopleMembers of the government do not care about public pool closures as they can afford to pay for private clubs or even build their own pools, like our prime minister (England has lost almost 400 swimming pools since 2010, 12 March). Swim England estimates that regular swimmers seem 12 years younger than their real age. This is because there are massive mental as well as physical benefits from swimming. It is hugely popular and is the most inclusive form of sport for all ages. It is often the only safe form of exercise for disabled people.Philippa EdmundsEast Twickenham, London