Why PubMatic Stock Crashed 30 Percent Today

Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) lost 29.8% of their market capitalization through 10:05 a.m. ET today despite the company having reported a modest earnings beat last night.Heading into Q2 2023, analysts had forecast the cloud-based ad sales platform would lose $0.06 per share on $59.9 million in sales. PubMatic actually reported a $0.02-per-share profit, however, and sales of $63.3 million. Investors didn't care.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel