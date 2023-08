Why PubMatic Stock Plummeted 31.7% This Week

Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) dropped 31.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the programmatic advertising technology specialist announced solid second-quarter 2023 results, but followed with conservative forward guidance.To be sure, the entirety of Pubmatic's decline this week came on Wednesday after the company told investors its quarterly revenue grew a modest 0.5% year over year to $63.3 million, which was technically above both analysts' estimates (for sales of $59.8 million) and guidance provided in May (for a range of $58 million to $61 million). On the bottom line, that translated to non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, down significantly from $0.23 per share a year earlier -- but again well above Wall Street's models calling for an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share.Meanwhile, PubMatic grew its number of active publishers on the platform by 13% year over year, monetizing inventory from over 1,750 publishers and app developers. Revenue from omnichannel video -- including desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV) devices -- grew to 31% of total revenue during the quarter. CTV revenue, in particular, grew by over 30% year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel