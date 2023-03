Why Pubmatic Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), a supply-side adtech stock, were moving lower today after the company reported missed top-line estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered weak guidance for the current period.As of 10:20 a.m. ET, the stock is down 5.3% on the news.Pubmatic, which helps online publishers optimize their ad inventories, said that revenue in the quarter fell 2% to $74.3 million, trending with other digital ad businesses that have also reported stiff headwinds. That result missed analyst expectations at $76.7 million. Continue reading