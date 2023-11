Why PubMatic Stock Was Soaring This Week

Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) were near the top of the leaderboard this week as the supply-side adtech stock impressed investors with its third-quarter earnings report.The news came as the company has struggled to deliver growth during a weak period in the digital advertising industry, but recent results show that those headwinds seem to be fading, as its fourth-quarter guidance called for a return to modest revenue growth.As a result, PubMatic stock was up 23% as of 12:55 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel