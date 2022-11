Why Pubmatic Stock Was Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), a supply-side adtech platform, were falling today after the company issued a disappointing third-quarter earnings report, and its guidance called for revenue growth to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter.As of 2:14 p.m. ET, the stock was down 14.2%.Revenue in the quarter grew just 11% to $64.5 million, showing the company is getting hit by the same macro headwinds as much of the rest of the advertising industry. That missed estimates at $66.9 million. Continue reading