|
02.09.2022 00:33:11
Why Puma Biotechnology Shares Dropped 17.7% This Week
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in oncology therapies, saw its shares drop as much as 17.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.The stock closed at $3.10, then opened on Monday at that same price. The stock hit a low of $2.55 on Thursday. It has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.73. Overall, its shares are down 13% this year despite a rise of more than 32% in the past three months.It was a bad week for stocks in general, and as a relatively small biotech with a market cap of $122.09 million, Puma's stock is more likely to be volatile. The company has only one commercial product, Nerlynx, to treat breast cancer. The stock is coming off a stronger-than-expected second quarter, for which it posted revenue of $51.3 million, up from $48.9 million in the same quarter in 2021. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21, compared to an EPS loss of $0.13 in the second quarter of 2021.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!