|
22.02.2024 21:09:45
Why Pure Storage Stock Rallied on Thursday
Shares of data storage software and hardware company Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), charged higher Thursday, climbing as much as 5.5%. As of 2:53 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 5.2%.The general market updraft no doubt helped provide momentum, but the catalyst that drove the data storage specialist higher was some positive commentary by a Wall Street analyst.Analysts at Bank of America addressed Pure Storage ahead of the company's fourth-quarter results, which are scheduled to be released later this month. BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a neutral rating on the stock but raised the stock's price target to $42, up from $36, according to The Fly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!