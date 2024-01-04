|
04.01.2024 00:28:02
Why Pure Storage Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday
Niche tech stock Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) had a fine Wednesday on the market, with its shares racing nearly 5% higher in value. By contrast, the S&P 500 index slumped by 0.8%. Investors were cheered by the company's inclusion on an important brother index to the S&P 500, plus an analyst's price target increase.After market hours on Tuesday, S&P Global Indices -- the company behind the iconic S&P 500 index and many other equity trading benchmarks -- announced that Pure Storage is to be a component stock of the S&P MidCap 400 index. The company offers digital data storage products on both a consumption and subscription basis. Pure Storage is replacing the healthcare sector's Patterson Companies. The latter is to become a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, where it will take the slot currently occupied by fashion stock Chico's Fas. Sycamore Partners is buying out Chico's Fas. Additionally, according to S&P Global Indices, Patterson's market cap these days "is more representative of the small-cap market space." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!