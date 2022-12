Why PVH Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What a difference a quarter makes, at least in the case of fashion retailer PVH (NYSE: PVH). After PVH unveiled very sharp-looking quarterly results after market hours on Wednesday, the following day the company's share price rose by over 9%. Although PVH's third-quarter revenue saw a slight (2%) year-over-year decline, at $2.28 billion it still came in higher than the average analyst estimate -- those prognosticators were collectively modeling $2.23 billion. The dynamic was similar on the bottom line; although non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit slid by 12% to just under $170 million, or $2.60 per share, it crushed the average analyst projection of $2.17. PVH attributed the better-than-expected performance to the strength of its two leading fashion brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. It quoted CEO Stefan Larsson as saying that the quarter's success was also due to "the pricing power we are able to achieve by delivering strong hero product, engaging closely with consumers, and elevating the customer experience."Continue reading