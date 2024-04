Why PVH Stock Was Tumbling This Week

Since stocks overwhelmingly trade more on potential than trailing performance, shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) were tumbling over the past few days. The company notched beats with its fourth-quarter figures but whiffed on bottom-line guidance.This was followed by a wave of analyst price-target cuts. As a result, the stock's price was down by nearly 24% week to date, as of Thursday night, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Tuesday morning, PVH released its fourth-quarter results and possibly wished it hadn't. Revenue was down slightly on a year-over-year basis (to just under $2.5 billion). However, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income zoomed 47% higher to slightly more than $222 million, or $3.72 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel