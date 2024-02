Why Q2 Holdings Stock Soared Today

Shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) closed up 9.9% on Thursday after the digital banking solutions company announced strong fourth-quarter results and encouraging forward guidance.Q2's fourth-quarter revenue grew 11% year over year to $162.1 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $0.27 per share. Analysts, on average, were modeling earnings of $0.24 per share on slightly lower revenue.Q2 Holdings CEO Matt Flake noted the company closed the year with its best bookings performance on record, including its two largest-ever deals. Indeed, Q2 signed four tier-1 digital banking contracts during the quarter, including a top-10 U.S. credit union using its retail solutions, and three banks utilizing its commercial and small business solutions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel