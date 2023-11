Why Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Taiwan Semi Stocks Popped Today

It's Thursday, and semiconductor stocks are on the move again. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, investors in the chips industry are seeing mobile chips leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock score a 3.6% gain after "beating" on earnings last night.Meanwhile, semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is adding 4.1% and contract chips manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is tacking on 2.6%, in response both to positive news on semiconductors in general and to Qualcomm 's bullish report in particular.Let's start with Qualcomm . Heading into last night's Q4 2023 report, analysts had forecast Qualcomm would earn $1.92 per share (after backing out one-time items) on sales of $8.5 billion. In fact, though, Qualcomm earned an adjusted $2.02 per share, and its sales approached $8.7 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel