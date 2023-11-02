|
02.11.2023 17:31:30
Why Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Taiwan Semi Stocks Popped Today
It's Thursday, and semiconductor stocks are on the move again. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, investors in the chips industry are seeing mobile chips leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock score a 3.6% gain after "beating" on earnings last night.Meanwhile, semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is adding 4.1% and contract chips manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is tacking on 2.6%, in response both to positive news on semiconductors in general and to Qualcomm's bullish report in particular.Let's start with Qualcomm. Heading into last night's Q4 2023 report, analysts had forecast Qualcomm would earn $1.92 per share (after backing out one-time items) on sales of $8.5 billion. In fact, though, Qualcomm earned an adjusted $2.02 per share, and its sales approached $8.7 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
