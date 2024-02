Why Qualcomm Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 5% on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected quarterly results and solid forward guidance from the semiconductor giant.For its fiscal first quarter of 2024 (ended Dec. 24, 2023), Qualcomm 's adjusted (non-GAAP) revenue grew 5% year over year to $9.922 billion, translating to a 16% increase in adjusted net income to $3.101 billion, or $2.75 per share. Analysts, on average, were only modeling earnings of $2.37 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon noted the quarterly results exceeded the high ends of Qualcomm 's own guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel