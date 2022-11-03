|
03.11.2022 16:52:34
Why Qualcomm Stock Fell Hard Today
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders are having a bad morning after the semiconductor company reported its fourth-quarter results late yesterday. While the tech giant's earnings were on par with Wall Street's expectations and revenue even beat analysts' consensus estimate, worse-than-expected first-quarter guidance caused investors to panic. As a result, Qualcomm's shares tumbled 7.2% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. Let's start with the good news: Qualcomm's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $3.13, matching analysts' average estimate, and up 23% from the year-ago quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
