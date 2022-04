Why Qualcomm Stock Is Jumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were jumping today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company beat analysts' consensus top- and bottom-line estimates in the quarter.The tech stock was up by 6.1% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Qualcomm's second-quarter sales increased 41% from the year-ago quarter to $11.1 billion. That figure easily outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $10.6 billion for the quarter.Continue reading