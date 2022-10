Why Qualcomm Stock Popped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) spiked this week after the company moved closer to ending its legal battles with Apple. Qualcomm investors are hoping that the tech company is done with its patent legal battle with the iPhone maker, sending its share price up 8% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's appeal on Monday regarding its patent infringement case against Qualcomm. Apple was trying to convince the court that there were several patents Qualcomm owned that weren't valid. Continue reading