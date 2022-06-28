Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 22:09:38

Why Qualcomm Surged Today Even as the Nasdaq Plunged

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had surged by 4.5% as of 3:17 p.m. ET Tuesday, a performance that was all the more remarkable since the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was at that point in the session down by 2.8%.Obviously, there must have been some very positive company-specific news for Qualcomm to defy the sector-wide sell-off. That came from the declaration by a much-followed analyst that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) efforts to develop its own 5G mobile modem "may have failed," and that Qualcomm will supply 100% of the mobile modems used in the iPhones to be manufactured in 2023.On Tuesday, Taiwanese analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at TF International Securities tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that Apple's own iPhone 5G modem chip development may have failed, so Qualcomm will remain exclusive supplier for 5G chips of 2H23 new iPhones, with a 100% supply share (vs. company's previous estimate of 20%)." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Analysen

05.11.20 QUALCOMM overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.20 QUALCOMM Outperform Bernstein Research
11.08.20 QUALCOMM Outperform Bernstein Research
03.08.20 QUALCOMM Outperform Bernstein Research
30.07.20 QUALCOMM buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 146,68 -1,05% Nasdaq Inc
Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs 2 824,00 5,51% Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs
QUALCOMM Inc. 126,70 4,97% QUALCOMM Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Börsen folgen heute der negativen Tendenz der US-Märkte und verlieren an Boden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen