Why Qualtrics Stock Popped 6% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) had a nice 6% rally today after the company reported knockout earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. Though the stock is trading close to all-time lows since its IPO early last year, the leader in experience management software is still very much in high-growth mode. Shares are currently 57% off of all-time highs. Image source: Getty Images.As for the Q4 2021 numbers, Qualtrics' revenue surged 48% higher year over year to $316 million. Adjusted net loss was $39.4 million, higher than the $8.1 million loss the same period last year due to elevated research and development, sales and marketing, and admin expense. General admin expenses were particularly high this year due to the IPO from former parent SAP, and stock-based compensation is still being awarded at a high rate in relation to the spinoff last January. Continue reading