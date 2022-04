Why Qualtrics Stock Was Socked by the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After market hours on Thursday, Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) posted quarterly earnings that it described as "outstanding." While the experience management software specialist indeed posted some encouraging figures, it clearly left investors wanting more -- the following day, they traded the stock down by nearly 11%.In unveiling its first-quarter numbers, Qualtrics revealed that it earned almost $336 million in revenue for the period, a sturdy 41% year-over-year increase. That was on the back of a 50% climb in the company's critical subscription revenue; this advanced by 50% to just under $281 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading