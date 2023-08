Why Quantum-Si Stock Crashed 35% Today

Shares of protein sequencing company Quantum -Si (NASDAQ: QSI) collapsed on Monday after the company reported its financial results for Q2 2023, falling 35.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET.A recent favorite of tech maven Cathie Wood, who has snapped up more than 3.4 million shares over the last month and a half, Wall Street analysts had pegged Quantum -Si stock for a $400,000 revenue quarter, and a $0.20 per share loss. As it turned out, Quantum -Si's GAAP loss for the quarter was only $0.18 per share, an apparent beat. Actual revenue for the quarter, however, was only half what was expected -- $205,000 total. That's apparently not the number that growth investors wanted to hear.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel