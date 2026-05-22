Infleqtion Aktie
WKN DE: A422S8 / ISIN: US45676K1034
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22.05.2026 18:29:58
Why Quantum Stock Infleqtion Shot Up 41% This Week
Shares of Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) have soared 41% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The quantum research firm is receiving $100 million in funding from the United States government to further its research into the exciting new technology.The stock went public earlier this year, but is already catching the eye of Wall Street. Should you follow and buy some Infleqtion stock for your portfolio? Infleqtion is a publicly traded quantum research lab with technologies spanning both hardware and software across its "single neutral atom" platform. The United States government has deemed quantum computing a strategic interest and has therefore invested $2 billion across the sector, including $100 million into Infleqtion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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