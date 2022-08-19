|
19.08.2022 16:28:52
Why QuantumScape, Bloom Energy, and ChargePoint All Tanked This Week
Since the start of August, clean energy stocks QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) are both up about 15%. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have soared more than 30% in that time. Those returns were much higher going into this week, however. As of early Friday trading, these stocks were all down about 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.These and other renewable energy stocks got a big boost in recent weeks after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), virtually assuring its passage in the House and its ultimately becoming law. That all came to fruition this week after President Biden did, in fact, make it a law that will invest more than $300 billion in clean energy. The stocks dropped this week, however, for several reasons.The sweeping bill comes with various requirements for incentive funding, and investors are starting to parse those details. Bloom Energy dropped for its own company-specific reason, too. Management took advantage of the recent rise in the shares to issue new shares and raise more than $330 million in new capital. Continue reading
