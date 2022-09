Why QuantumScape, Lucid, and Blink Charging Shares Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today, the stock market is reversing what had been a strong past week. Just as they had been leading the way higher over the last week, many speculative growth stocks are underperforming to the downside today. That includes electric vehicle (EV) sector names QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK). These stocks were down between 5% and 7% in early trading on Tuesday, and QuantumScape was still down by 2.9% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Lucid and Blink had also recovered from the morning's lows but remained 1.1% and 4.1% lower, respectively. That's a big change from the surge these stocks experienced over the last five trading days. Even with today's dips, the stocks have surged between 10% and 15% over the last week. Today's reversal comes from a combination of the inflation data that came out today and these companies' specific business situations. With the outlook for the Federal Reserve to continue being aggressive in raising interest rates, it makes the prospects that much worse for growth stocks that need to raise capital to build their businesses.Continue reading