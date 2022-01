Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Solid state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may have finally reached its bottom and is using it as an inflection point to run higher. Shares closed 15.7% higher Monday after an analyst initiated coverage with a neutral rating.UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. He set an $18-per-share price target, some 27% above where the stock had previously closed. Image source: Getty Images.