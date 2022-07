Why QuantumScape Is Short-Circuiting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are falling 7.2% at 10:42 a.m. ET Thursday after the solid-state battery maker reported second-quarter earnings yesterday that widely missed analyst expectations.The pre-revenue company -- a nice way of saying QuantumScape hasn't made any sales of its electric vehicle batteries -- is counting on its revolutionary technology to disrupt a $300 billion industry.QuantumScape promises to allow safer fast charging of lithium-ion batteries without the risk of fires associated with traditional electric vehicle batteries. Yet as the EV market itself has cooled down in recent quarters, so has the battery-maker's stock.