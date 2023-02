Why QuantumScape Plunged Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) reported its 2022 fourth-quarter results last night, and investors are reacting with a big sell-off in the stock today. QuantumScape shares plunged as much as 17% at the open Thursday morning and remained lower by 12% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. Image source: QuantumScape.The developer of solid-state battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) sector beat analyst estimates with a narrower loss than anticipated. It reported a loss of $0.25 per share when analysts expected a $0.29 loss. But investors were more focused on a comment made by management in the release. QuantumScape made meaningful progress in the development of the multilayered battery cells needed to power EVs in 2022.Continue reading