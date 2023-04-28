28.04.2023 20:48:00

Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) released a fresh update on its progress toward commercializing its electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, but investors don't seem to be impressed. QuantumScape shares dropped nearly 6% Friday morning and remained lower by 3.5% as of 2:05 p.m. ET. Late last year, QuantumScape shipped its first 24-layer prototype battery cells to customers, including EV manufacturing partners. The company said testing at one automotive customer is now complete. While there were no surprises on results, and the battery cells mostly performed well related to charging speed and capacity retention, the company stated, "[W]e have work to do to improve reliability as we transition from prototype to commercial product." That comment seems to have given investors some pause. Continue reading
Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

