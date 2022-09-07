|
07.09.2022 21:50:00
Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today
Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The company is participating at a three-day conference starting today, and investors may be looking forward to what it has to say. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday. But many renewable energy stocks are jumping today, so the conference certainly isn't the only catalyst. Other things investors are watching today include analyst support for the electric vehicle (EV) sector as well as concrete evidence that renewable power is helping California's energy grid.Continue reading
