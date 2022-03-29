|
29.03.2022 21:22:46
Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock was on fire today, jumping as high as 11.5% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) battery start-up popped late afternoon yesterday on a speculative report about a potentially big partnership, and extended their gains today after an analyst started coverage on the stock.QuantumScape is a young company that's yet to prove the viability of its business model and start production, but its solid-state battery technology for EVs has already made a few heads turn. Volkswagen is one of the first big automotive companies to see promise in QuantumScape and has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the start-up.If the latest from German business monthly Manager Magazin is to be believed, QuantumScape's multilayer solid-state lithium metal battery cells could find their way into the electric version of Porsche's 911 sports car. Porsche is a Volkswagen brand.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!