Why QuantumScape Stock Has Charged Up This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shareholders in solid-state battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) haven't had much good news to start 2022, but this week, the share price got a boost. As of early Friday morning, QuantumScape shares were up about 12% from last week's closing price, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.This week's rebound came after the company released data late last week showing its battery cells have the ability to complete hundreds of cycles of 15-minute fast charging. The company said that's a first for this type of battery technology, and it is a critical step on the path to commercializing QuantumScape's batteries. Continue reading