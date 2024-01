Why QuantumScape Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) opened Tuesday trading in the red and were down 4.7% as of 9:45 a.m. ET. The company's solid-state battery technology is touted to be a game changer for the electric-vehicle (EV) industry, but the company is still testing prototypes and has missed its earlier deadlines for the commercialization of the batteries.If reports are to be believed, QuantumScape 's longest-standing partner Volkswagen is getting impatient now and looking at other options.QuantumScape's partnership with Volkswagen dates back to 2012. Over time, the automaker has invested more than $300 million in QuantumScape , committed more capital to a joint venture with the battery company, and already tested its multilayer battery cells.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel