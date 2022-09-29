|
29.09.2022 17:45:00
Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries
Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sep. 28, 2022. The video was published on Sep. 29, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!