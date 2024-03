Why QuantumScape Stock Is Up Today

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were trading higher on Wednesday after the company said it had hit a key milestone on its development path.As of 2 p.m. ET, QuantumScape 's stock was up about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price.QuantumScape said in a statement that it has begun shipping a new prototype battery to its automaker customers for evaluation. The prototype battery, called Alpha-2, incorporates many of the improvements QuantumScape has made to its design and production processes over the past year. Delivering it to customers is a milestone in the company's 2024 plan.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel