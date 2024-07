Why QuantumScape Stock Was Stalling Today

Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were sliding today after the solid-state battery company posted another loss in its second quarter and demonstrated relatively modest progress in its goal of becoming a viable company and scaling production of quantum batteries, which are more efficient than lithium-ion electric batteries.QuantumScape has no revenue as the company is a development-stage technology company that's still building its product, but investors want to see it managing its cash burn and making progress toward a viable product.As of 10:49 a.m. ET, the stock was down 8.3% on the update.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool