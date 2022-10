Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) climbed 6.3% on Thursday after the medical testing giant boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Quest's revenue decreased by 10% year over year to $2.5 billion in the third quarter. The decline was driven by a 55% drop in the company's COVID-19 testing sales.However, Quest's base business revenue, which excludes COVID testing, grew by 5%.Continue reading